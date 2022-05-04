Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector perform” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LON UU opened at GBX 1,125.50 ($14.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 922 ($11.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,101.37.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.02), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($732,726.97). Also, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($12.94) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($38,825.73). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,034 shares of company stock worth $3,144,074 over the last 90 days.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

