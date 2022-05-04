Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Up 17.5% in April

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 in the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

RPRX traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

