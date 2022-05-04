Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 9,210,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,817.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUBY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. 12,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,078. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

