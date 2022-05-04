Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.30).

SBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 267 ($3.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.89) to GBX 233 ($2.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £74,133.36 ($92,608.82).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £528.75 million and a PE ratio of 17.63. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 276 ($3.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.