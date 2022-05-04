Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €129.70 ($136.53).

EPA:SAF opened at €100.48 ($105.77) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.45. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($97.22).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

