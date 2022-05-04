Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Safran has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

