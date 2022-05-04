Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.89 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 67,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,956. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34.

SALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

