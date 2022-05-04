Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.89 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Salem Media Group stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 67,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,956. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
