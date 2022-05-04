Sanara MedTech Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanara MedTech in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMTI opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sanara MedTech by 50.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

