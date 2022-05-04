Sanara MedTech Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanara MedTech in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sanara MedTech by 50.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
About Sanara MedTech (Get Rating)
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
