Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to report sales of $117.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.72 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $497.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SPNS opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sapiens International (Get Rating)
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.
