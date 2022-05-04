Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STRC opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

