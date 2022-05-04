Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,400 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($43.72) to GBX 3,400 ($42.47) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.71) to GBX 3,544 ($44.27) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 3,850 ($48.09) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.97) to GBX 3,720 ($46.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,914.20.

SHNWF opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. Schroders has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

