Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $247.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

