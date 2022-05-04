Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.89.

SMG stock opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $98.61 and a fifty-two week high of $247.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

