Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G24. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.87 ($74.60).

G24 opened at €60.90 ($64.11) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($77.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of €54.61 and a 200-day moving average of €57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 59.24.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

