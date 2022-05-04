Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.87 ($74.60).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €60.90 ($64.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($77.22). The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

