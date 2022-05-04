Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.87 ($74.60).

Scout24 stock opened at €60.90 ($64.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.43. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a one year high of €73.36 ($77.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 59.24.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

