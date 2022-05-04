Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €73.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €73.00 ($76.84) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G24. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.97 ($74.71).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €60.90 ($64.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($77.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.24.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

