SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

SE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.33.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.56. SEA has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,794 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

