Seaport Res Ptn Comments on International Paper’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
IP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
