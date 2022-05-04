Seaport Res Ptn Comments on International Paper’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.