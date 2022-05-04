SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 1,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,787. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $368 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28.
Several research firms have issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.
About SeaSpine (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.