SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 1,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,787. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $368 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

