Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Sema4 stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 64,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $117,196.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Sema4 by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 935,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 240,500 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sema4 by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sema4 by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

