Semler Scientific, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Semler Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.53.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 44.76%.

Several other analysts have also commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $246.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.90. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Semler Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $10,898,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

