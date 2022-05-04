Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SENS stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock worth $2,459,304. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,075,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 4,404,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,425,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 791,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 353,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.