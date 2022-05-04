Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SERA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of SERA stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

