Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $445.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 666,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

