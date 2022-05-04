Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.70 EPS.

Shares of SCI opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

