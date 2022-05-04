Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,950 ($36.85) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SVT. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($34.28).
Shares of SVT stock opened at GBX 3,022 ($37.75) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,400 ($29.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,228 ($40.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,993.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,896.69. The firm has a market cap of £7.56 billion and a PE ratio of -105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29.
Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
Featured Articles
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.