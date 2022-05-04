Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,950 ($36.85) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SVT. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($34.28).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of SVT stock opened at GBX 3,022 ($37.75) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,400 ($29.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,228 ($40.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,993.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,896.69. The firm has a market cap of £7.56 billion and a PE ratio of -105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 1,781 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($35.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($62,362.81).

Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.