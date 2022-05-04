Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,950 ($36.85) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($34.28).

SVT opened at GBX 3,022 ($37.75) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,400 ($29.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,228 ($40.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,993.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,896.69.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 1,781 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($35.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($62,362.81).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

