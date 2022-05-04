Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) President Acquires $201,448.00 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. 2,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $61.53.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.
