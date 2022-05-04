Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of SFT opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

