Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

SHECY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 129,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

