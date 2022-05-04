Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Four analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.32 billion. Shopify posted sales of $988.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,054.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $465.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 52-week low of $411.17 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,033.00.

Shopify’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

