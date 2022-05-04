Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,913. The stock has a market cap of $398.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

