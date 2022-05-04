Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 599.72 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 420 ($5.25) and a one year high of GBX 640 ($8.00). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 584.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 558.89.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

