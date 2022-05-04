Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 599.72 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 420 ($5.25) and a one year high of GBX 640 ($8.00). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 584.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 558.89.
About Wynnstay Group (Get Rating)
