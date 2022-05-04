Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Decreases By 17.3%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIW. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

