Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Drops By 17.1%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 21,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after buying an additional 295,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,227 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

