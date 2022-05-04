Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Increases By 17.7%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIDRW opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.30.
