Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Grows By 16.9%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALIM opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

