Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Grows By 18.6%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 15,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 24.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

