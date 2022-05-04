Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Grows By 18.0%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $276.21. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

