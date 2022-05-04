Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Grows By 16.9%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,270,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 13,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $375,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

