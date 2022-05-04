Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Grows By 18.1%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 982,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 91.03%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 135,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 48,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

