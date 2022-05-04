Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Decreases By 17.9%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants comprises about 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 3.66% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

