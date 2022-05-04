Short Interest in Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Declines By 16.0%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 577.5 days.

OTCMKTS ASCLF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. Ascletis Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, an interferon receptor for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B; and Ravidasvir, a NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

