Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Declines By 17.5%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,676,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 2,031,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 620.8 days.

Shares of ASAZF opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

