Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Declines By 17.5%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,676,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 2,031,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 620.8 days.
Shares of ASAZF opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $33.73.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
