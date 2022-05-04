Short Interest in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Grows By 16.8%

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 349,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BIMI International Medical stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17. BIMI International Medical has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIMI International Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BIMI International Medical by 314.3% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIMI International Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BIMI International Medical by 93.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 207,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

