Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Rises By 16.6%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 852,200 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

