Short Interest in Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Drops By 16.7%

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BPTS opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Biophytis has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

