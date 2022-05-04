Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Decreases By 16.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

