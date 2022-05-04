Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Decreases By 16.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.
Shares of BDJ opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.