Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Declines By 17.9%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BNSO opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45. Bonso Electronics International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

